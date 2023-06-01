Pamelia Ann Garner of Newport, North Carolina, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 2nd, at St. James United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Joseph Park and Chaplin Rick Brooks. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Pamelia, affectionately known to all as Ann, was born on April 26, 1933, in Silverdale, North Carolina. In 1951, she married the love of her life, Macon M. Garner, and they were blessed with close to 70 years together before his passing. Ann was a devoted housewife and mother who lovingly nurtured and cared for her family. She also worked as a rural mail carrier, enjoying the families she met over the years. Always active, Ann filled her days with woodworking, sewing, gardening, and painting. Whatever the project was, you could be sure it was done with care and beauty. Ann doted on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, making sure that each one of them knew the depth of her love. She especially enjoyed telling jokes and loved pranking her friends.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughters, Teresa Purcell and husband Dennis of Newport, Elizabeth Garner of Morehead City and Pamela Rose and husband Kenny of Newport; son, David Garner and wife Debbie of Newport; sister, Judy Berry of Newport; brothers, Buster Radford and wife Carol of New Bern, Tim Radford and wife Selena of Richmond, and Mike Radford and wife Maureen of Wilson; sister-in-law, Ailene Garner of Newport; grandchildren, Angela Garner (Gabe), James Miller (Alejandra), David Garner Jr. (Liz), Bennett Rose, and Christopher Rose; great-grandchildren, Kairi Miller, Roran Miller, Oliver Garner, and Evren Garner; and lifelong friend, Gayle Rivers.
Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband Macon M. Garner; mother, Hazel Radford; and sister, Toni Lillis.
The family would like to especially thank her devoted long-term caregiver, Amy Parish; special friends, Jenny Whitehurst and Barbara Evans; and 3HC Hospice and Chaplain Rick Brooks. Their love, care and concern will never be forgotten.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
