Lorie L Lenhart, 56, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at ECU Health/Vidant Heart & Vascular.
Lorie is survived by her father, James; sister, Tammy, of Morehead City; and the love of her life, Delaney Cox of Newport.
Lorie is preceded in death by her sons, Justin W. Offutt and Bradley J. Offutt; and her mother, Sandra Lenhart.
Lorie grew up in Braddock Heights, Frederick County, Maryland, and graduated from Middletown High School, Middletown, MD. She attended Frederick Community College and received a certificate in healthcare administration. She worked for many years at Frederick Memorial Hospital as a Unit Secretary.
Eventually Lorie made her way to Eastern North Carolina to be with her sister Tammy. Lorie found her niche in the hospitality field working as a member of management for a local chain of motels, which she enjoyed very much.
The family will announce a gathering of family and friends to be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
