John “Jack” James Leonard, Jr. died January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City, N.C.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2nd at St. Egbert Catholic Church
Jack was born on January 29, 1938, to John Leonard and Mary Lombardo in the Bronx, New York. He was raised in the Fordham section of the Bronx, where he met his future wife of 61 years, Barbara Daly
He and Barbara married on May 27, 1961. In 1964, they moved to Cortlandt Manor, New York where they made their home for the next 40 years until retiring in 2004 to Pine Knoll Shores, where he resided until his death.
While living at Cortlandt Manor Jack was both an active third-degree member of the Fr. John LaFarge Council of the Knights of Columbus in Yorktown Heights, New York, and the Kings Ferry Yacht Club at Verplanck, New York.
He was a lifelong member of Plumbers Union Local #2 in New York City and worked for many years at the FDR Veterans Hospital in Montrose, NY.
In addition to making memories with Barbara, Jack was happiest when spending time with his family and extended network of friends. He was truly a quiet gentleman who had a huge heart and who took great pleasure in seeing others happy. In addition to his wife, he loved God, his country, his family, and his friends. He will be missed by all!
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sisters, Joan Ditty and Susan Leonard.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; his cousin, Patrick (Maryann) Leonard; his brothers-in-law, Homer Ditty and Mike (Helen) Daly; his nephews, James Ditty, Michael and Christopher Daly; his nieces, Jennifer (Anthony) Bruton and Elizabeth (John) Hayes; and numerous friends from both New York and North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Jack’s memory.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.