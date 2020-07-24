Kenneth D. Link, 83, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
A small service will be conducted for immediate family only.
Ken was born July 27, 1936, to Willard C. Link and Virginia May Hahn Link in Dayton, Ohio. He grew up as an only child, traveling with mother and father throughout childhood to various U.S. Army bases in the United States and Europe prior to and after World War II. Returning home to Ohio, Ken met his first love, Mildred Louise Kley, marrying her in 1956 after attending the Virginia Military Institute.
Service in the U.S. Air Force in air intelligence brought him his second love in life, flying, which would continue for the rest of his full life. Ken and Milli were blessed with the birth of son John immediately at the end of his military service, shortly followed by the birth of their daughter, Linda.
After working for United Airline in operations, Ken pursued a lifelong career in sales using his knowledge in chemistry gained in college, working for Turco Products, a division of Purex Corp. This career took the Link family to Cincinnati, Philadelphia and to Greensboro, where he joined Kay Chemical Co. Ken advanced through the ranks retiring as executive vice president of sales in 1997. Their lives were full with church, including choir and lay activities, private aviation, musical chorale, social organizations and various events surrounding the lives of their children.
Social activities were a big part of Ken’s life, including another love, specifically power boating. As a member of the U.S. Power Squadron and he served on Greensboro Bridge as commander, as well as other positions, on the National Bridge as chairman of the marketing and public relations committee and rear commander in 2000. He was instrumental in starting the Fort Macon Power Squadron, serving as its first commander. To give back to the community, Ken volunteered the use of his time and private aircraft for Air Lifeline and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He served as the staff officer for aviation to manage the Auxiliary Air program for the state of North Carolina.
After retirement and Milli’s death, Ken moved to Newport, where he met a new love of his life, marrying Shelia Garner Link and living happily until his death.
He is survived by his wife, Shelia Link; son, John Link; daughter, Linda Floyd and her husband Tim Floyd; and two grandchildren, Christopher Floyd and Lauren Floyd.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society are requested on the behalf of Kenneth D. Link and can be sent to 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
