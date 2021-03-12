Thomas Edwin Cannon, 93, of Newport, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Jim Daub. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Thomas’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Thomas was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Havelock. He honorably served in the U.S. Army for 27 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margarete Cannon of the home; daughters, Patricia Morgan and husband Kelly of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Christina Richardson and husband Jeff of Newport; son, Thomas Cannon III and wife Erin of Lewis Center, Ohio; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Cannon; parents, Thomas and Bessie Cannon; and grandchild, Brittany Richardson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines apply.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
