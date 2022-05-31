Elena Flores Hall, 82 of Otway, heard the words “Welcome my good and faithful servant” as she left her hospital bed on May 28, 2022, and entered into the gates of Heaven.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 2nd, at Munden Funeral Home with Rev. James Chadwick officiating. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Munden Funeral Home’s website where it will remain for 90 days. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. After the interment all are invited to share a meal, memories, and love at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 1st, at Munden Funeral Home.
Elena was born on February 3, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Hilario and Victoria Flores. She joined the US Marine Corps in 1958 and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California when she met fellow Marine Wilbur Hall on a blind date to the San Diego Zoo. This was the beginning of an unending love between a man and a woman. God joined them together in marriage just one month later January 1, 1959.
Elena Hall faithfully attended Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church and loved her church family. She spent her life serving her Lord and her family and friends. She loved being a wife and mother to six children, but one of her greatest joys was being a grandmother. Wilbur and Elena moved a few times during Wilbur’s service in the Marine Corps. In 1966 they settled in Newport and then in 1984 they moved to Otway, which would be their final home. Elena had officially become a country girl and cherished every minute alongside the love of her life Wilbur. She was a pastor’s wife and served her community as a jail minister in Carteret County for 25 years. She spent many years attending a local gym and during this time met many good friends who became the “pool family” that shared a special bond of love and prayers. To her family and friends, she is known for her love for the Lord that was evident in the thousands of phone calls, letters, and cards through the years. For her loved ones they knew on birthdays and Christmas that they would receive a special message written with her arthritic hands. The messages were personal and always on time with a Word from the Lord.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wilbur Hall; sons, Shannon Hall (Toni) of Trinity, NC, and Mark Hall (Tina) of Thomasville, NC; daughters, Vicky Pohoresky of Otway, NC, Pamela Davis (Louis) of Otway NC, and Melissa Duvall (Alan) of Fort Worth, Texas; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; her brothers, Raul Flores (Lupe) of Chicago, IL, and Salvador Flores, of Chicago, IL; sisters, Irene Orozco (Frank) of Chicago, IL., and Juanita Slater (LeRoy) of Queen Creek, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Trish Bennett of Watkinsville, GA, Marilyn Miller of Newnan, GA, Mary Jane Evanchuck (Donald) of Bethlehem, PA, and Dorothy Hall of Newport, NC; and special children and friends, Rick Blake of Newport, Delight Guthrie of Harkers Island, Diane Lewis of Otway, Kim Guthrie of Harkers Island, Lydia Herman of Newport, and Katie and Clifton Noe of Smyrna; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Matilda Hall Balance; parents, Hilario and Victoria Flores; in- laws, Matilda and Shannon Hall; sister, Patricia Rubio; brothers-in-law, Bob Hall, Bob Miller, and Jim Bennett; son-in-law, Carl Balance; and granddaughter Aralyn Setliff.
The family wishes to extend a sincere gratitude to the staff at Carteret Health Care including the emergency room staff and especially the 3rd floor Critical Care Unit for the care they showed to Elena Hall and her family. Also, thank-you to her Primary Care Physician Sherry Kent of Beaufort, NC and her long time Rheumatologist Dr. Rad Moeller.
In lieu of flowers please send a card or make a call to someone in need as that is what Elena Hall would do.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
