Nancy S. Boyle, 79, a 37-year resident of Pine Knoll Shores and a lifelong North Carolinian died on April 5, 2022, of cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Michel A. Boyle and her nephew Michael Skyler Schubert of Washington, DC, his mother Jane Everett, sister Cayce, and niece Cambria all of Cartersville, FL., sister-in-law Joan and husband Tom Witte of Oshkosh, WI and not to be forgotten, the Sweets, JR, Ann, Ryan, Lilly, Tessa, Liam, Lucy and Ava and her many Sisters of the Heart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy M Schubert, her father, Dan R Schubert, and only sibling, Dan Michael Schubert.
Nancy wants all who read this to know that she had a wonderful life and is most appreciative of all the people who contributed to that wonderful life.
Nancy requested no memorial, or funeral but that she be cremated, and her ashes returned to the sound and sea on one of those beautiful Carolina days she loved so much
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
