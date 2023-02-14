PAUL ELLIS BLAND JR., Mill Creek
Paul Ellis Bland Jr., 64, of Mill Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Louis Vaughn, Havelock
Louis Vaughn Jr., 85, of Havelock, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
VIRGINIA CANNON, Broad Creek
Virginia Cannon, 73, of Broad Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RICHARD JOSEPH BUSECK, Morehead City
Richard Joseph Buseck, 66, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
PATRICIA DAROLD “PAT” WILLIS HILL, Morehead City
Patricia Darold “Pat” Willis Hill, passed away peacefully at home in Morehead City on Sunday, February 12th, 2023, at the age of 95. The family will receive friends at her home on Friday, February 17 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., followed by a graveside Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
