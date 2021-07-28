Dr. Cleveland Paul Willis Jr., 88, of Summerfield, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home. Paul, as everyone called him, joins his wife Mary Jane Roberts Willis in Heaven.
Family hour and visitation is at 11 a.m. Saturday July 31, and the funeral to follow at noon at Cathedral of His Glory, 4501 Lake Jeanette Road, Greensboro. A private family interment will take place in Morehead City.
Born on December 14, 1932, in Harker's Island, NC, he loved the coast and taking his boat out to fish around Cape Lookout Lighthouse. He enjoyed having his large family over for oyster nights.
He was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force where he worked as assistant to the Adjutant General, and worked for the National Security Agency in Washington, DC. He was member of the “Flying Tigers,” a military group composed of pilots from Army, Air Force and Marines. Paul was very proud of his many accomplishments.
During his military service he graduated from Tennessee Technical University. After the military, Paul continued his education and received bachelor’s degrees from Campbell University and Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He also continued for his Master of Divinity at Southeastern Baptist Seminary, followed by his Doctor of Ministry from Oral Roberts University.
Paul was the co-founder of Cathedral of His Glory with his wife Mary Jane. The Cathedral is a “mother of churche” where over a hundred independent churches came out including those in Central America. He was a devoted Christian and Senior Pastor for sixty years. He started many missions throughout Central America, changing many lives every day. His television show, “A Word from Glory,” reached millions each week. An author of numerus books, he enjoyed writing and telling many stories to all who would listen.
He was a loving husband and father of three children: daughter, Deborah Willis Causey (Stephen) of Greensboro, his favorite child and the one writing this obituary, daughter, Dr. Tamra Willis (Dr. Michael Pelton) of Virginia, and son Dennis Willis of Summerfield. He was a wonderful grandfather (Paul Paul) to eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland Paul and Bertha Gray (Lewis) Willis.
Special thanks to our friend Donna Coffer who sacrificed so much for him and his family.
Donations may be made to Cathedral of His Glory in the name of Dr. Cleveland Paul Willis. “Little children love one another” -Paul
Arrangements by Perry J. Brown Funeral Home, Greensboro, NC and Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
