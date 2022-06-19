Kristen Jordan, Littleton
Kristen Jordan, 48, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home in Littleton, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
EARL VANCE GODWIN, Newport
Earl Vance Godwin, 80, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
REVA DARNELL ELLSWORTH
Reva Darnell Nelson Ellsworth, 80, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at The Gardens of Trent in New Bern. Reva was born and raised on Harkers Island, North Carolina, and was a current resident of New Bern, NC. She enjoyed spending time with her family the most.
LUCILLE "JEANNIE" MATTHEWS, Beaufort
Lucille "Jeannie" Matthews, 53, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 23rd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Allen Stabley. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
