Celia “Winnie” Creekmore, 99 years loved, of Jacksonville, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and savior Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City with pastors John Carswell and Terry McInnis officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Born in Bath Oct. 14, 1920, to William Riley and Ada Paul White, Winnie was the youngest of 10 children. She grew up in Bath and upon graduating high school, moved to Norfolk, Va., where she took a civil service job as a secretary. It was also in Virginia where she met the man that would become the love of her life, Carroll, while on a blind double-date with another couple. Carroll quickly fell head over heels for Winnie and married her Sept. 6, 1947, in Washington, N.C.
Carroll and Winnie lived happily in Virginia for many years, with Winnie enjoying being a homemaker and entertaining their friends. When they were blessed with their daughter, Donna, Winnie delighted in her role as a mother. They remained in Virginia until Donna was grown and then moved to Atlantic. Winnie wholeheartedly loved her community, making many friends she treasured dearly, and was a very active member of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. In 1990, Winnie and Carroll moved to Morehead City. They spent the remainder of their lives as members of Parkview Baptist Church, where they continued to enthusiastically spread the love of Jesus. Winnie loved to travel, often accompanying Carroll when he went on trips for work, and she enjoyed vacationing with their friends. Winnie also derived great happiness from participating in her granddaughter’s assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and eventually went on to become a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, she took the greatest joy in showering those she cherished most with love, faith and food. Known and loved for her cooking and baking, she enjoyed nourishing family and friends with dishes she prepared from her heart. Holidays were celebrated in spectacular fashion, and she always welcomed everyone so warmly into her home. She was vivacious, witty, elegant and, in her later years, quite funny with just a touch of sass. She will be fondly remembered for her bright, shining spirit, as well as for the lives she touched.
Left to honor her precious memory are her daughter, Donna Plowman of the home; her granddaughters, Tausha Brockman-Smith and husband Jerome of Jacksonville and Stephanie Kennell and husband Jeff of Sneads Ferry; a grandson, Zane Kennell of Jacksonville; and two great-grandchildren, Meredith Smith of Jacksonville and David Deal of Sneads Ferry; as well as her loving, faithful companion, Lucy, a redbone coonhound. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Winnie is following several loved ones through the gates of heaven, including her parents, four brothers, six sisters and her beloved Carroll.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Onslow County Partners for Animal Welfare, P.O. Box 745, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
