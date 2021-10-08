Paul T. Nolin, 82, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his home.
A memorial Mass with military honors is at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at St. Egbert’s Catholic Church, officiated by The Very Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed on through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Paul was born on July 29, 1939, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Edward and Yvonne Nolin. As a Vietnam War Veteran, Paul was dedicated to his country and the United States Navy. Using the skills he learned in the military as a plane mechanic, he worked in Civil Service upon returning home as a jet engine mechanic. Paul had a vision and heart for his fellow veterans and was a faithful member of the VFW in Beaufort where he served as past Commander. Paul also obtained the national honor degree membership with the Military Order of the Cooties which is chartered by the VFW.
Paul had been a member of St. Egbert’s Catholic Church since 1973. His devotion to the Lord and his faith played a strong role in his life. Being a member of the Catholic fraternal service of the Knights of Columbus was a natural step for him as he joined with fellow members to assist those in need.
Paul was an amazing husband of 54 years to his loving wife, Patricia Nolin. Those also left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Michelle Nolin Vogelsong and husband Hans of Marshallberg; son, Michael Nolin and wife Shelly of Clayton; grandson, Levi Vogelsong; and furry friend, Blackie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gayle Flaxington, Florence Nolin, Theresa Short, and Lucille Faucher; and brothers, Robert Nolin, Ernest Nolin, and Gilbert Nolin.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
