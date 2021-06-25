Willa Nanette Gillikin, 59, native of Harkers Island, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Lee Pittard. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. With regard to COVID-19, masks are welcome at your discretion. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Willa was born Aug. 10, 1961, in Morehead City, the daughter of Janet Willis Gillikin and the late Walker Gillikin. She was a 1979 graduate of East Carteret High School, where she enjoyed participating in basketball and volleyball. Playing in the school’s Marching Mariners Band was her favorite school activity. She, along with Jackie Fulcher, were elected drum majors their senior year.
Higher education pursuits found her enrolled at N.C. State University for two years. Later, she decided to become a registered nurse like her mother, Ms. Jan, who was part of the Carteret County school system. Willa’s brother, Jonathan, is also a registered nurse.
She is survived by her mother, Janet W. Gillikin of the home; brother, Jonathan Walker Gillikin and husband John Overton of Raleigh; stepdaughter, Chrissea Rothrock of Manteo; aunts, Hollie Willis Gaskill and husband Thad of Beaufort, Alma Guthrie of Harkers Island, Nellie Sue Brown and husband Larry of Otway and Twyla Mathew of Morehead City; uncles, F.G. Willis and wife Cheryl and Roland Avery Willis and wife Suzanne, all of Beaufort; along with 11 cousins in the Carteret County area.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Craig B. Gillikin, D.D.S., who passed away May 24, 2020; and husband, Capt. Robby Rothrock.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home. With regard to COVID-19, masks are welcome at your discretion.
As an expression of sympathy flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Harkers Island United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 307, Harkers Island, NC 28531; or the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 3357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
