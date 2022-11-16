James “Jimmy” Byrd, 75, of Crab Point, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Duke Raleigh Hospital, surrounded by family.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 20th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
James, or Jimmy as he was known to all, was born on October 22, 1947, in Dunn, North Carolina, to the late Melvin and Grace Byrd. Jimmy grew up in Morehead City and was in the second graduating class from West Carteret High School in 1966. Following high school, Jimmy earned his associate’s degree at Jacksonville College in Florida where he attended 2 years. Jimmy then honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
As a second-generation sheet metal worker, Jimmy was the proud owner of Byrd’s Metal Works. His community involvement included being a Shriner and Scottish Rite Mason, he was a member of the Moose Lodge, and Elks Club, and grew up in Parkview Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Janet Byrd; daughter, Dawn Byrd Humphries and husband Ken of Marshallberg; son, James “Jamie” Byrd Jr. of Morehead City; step-daughters, Heather Shearin of Morehead City and Alisha Martinez and husband Erick of Fletcher, OK; sister, Jean Byrd Swinson of Morehead City; 9 grandchildren, Logan Byrd, Taylor Byrd, Jesse Humphries, Samuel Humphries, Deagan Shearin, Catherine Weatherly, Christina Martinez, Emma Martinez, and Vincente Martinez; 1 great-grandchild, Camillia Weatherly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago IL 60601.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
