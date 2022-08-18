William “Bill” Elwood Raab, 76, of Stella, passed away on Sunday, August 14th, 2022, in Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands with family and friends.
A viewing for Bill will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 27th, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
A celebration of Bill’s life will follow later this fall. Date to be determined.
Bill was born on August 30th, 1945, in Montclair, New Jersey, to the late Elwood and Rita Raab. He was raised in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey. He graduated from Wayne High School, received a bachelor's degree from University of Maryland, and master’s degree from American University. Bill proudly and honorably served in the United States Navy. Following his Naval career, Bill was employed by the U.S. Department of Defense for 42 years. For many years, Bill served multiple roles with the Boy Scouts of America and the Onslow Bay Saltwater Fishing Club as President.
Bill was a true outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, skiing, and scuba diving. Bill could be found many days on the water fishing with friends, in the marsh hunting with his son and friends, skiing around the world with his family, or logging hundreds of scuba dives with his son and friends. In addition, Bill was an avid mechanic who could fix almost anything. Bill was outgoing, always willing to help others, and could always be found with a happy grin.
He is survived by his wife, Janice “Janie” Susan Raab of Stella; his son, Christopher “Chris” William Raab and daughter in-law Jessica Lynn Raab, and two grandchildren, Parker William and Sydney Victoria Raab of Mullica Hill New Jersey; and two sisters, Lois Goetz of Tom’s River, New Jersey and Linda Dungo of Montgomery, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Service Organization (USO) at P.O. Box 96860 Washington, D.C. 20077-7677 or Divers Alert Network (DAN) at 6 West Colony Place, Durham, North Carolina 27705.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
