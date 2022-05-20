Alfred “Shugey” Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern.
Shugey worked as an electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life, Sally. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were clamming, fishing, shrimping, and anything on the water. When Shugey left Harlowe, he moved to a 10-acre tract of land off Laurel Rd. where he loved to garden and became known for his hot peppers. There were many family reunions and gatherings held on his property, where memories were created to last a lifetime. Shugey will be remembered most of all for his love of dancing. He taught Roxeanne the famous Core Creek Shimmy, and Dorothy the Twist, which Dorothy was thankful for when asked to come up on stage with Chubby Checker to do the Twist. He even danced with Elvis Presly at a concert in Myrtle Beach. Shugey would often end the day with a slow dance with his wife.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Harlowe United Methodist Church with Pastor Rochele Bailey, Pastor Nelson Hopkins, and Pastor Chris Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 Sunday at the church.
He is survived by his five children, Nelson Hopkins and wife, Vicky of Morehead City; Dorothy H. Guthrie of Leland; Joseph Hopkins of Beaufort; Roxeanne Hopkins of Leland; Raymond Hopkins of Beaufort; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Rick Hopkins and wife, Anne; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sally T. Hopkins, siblings, Edward Hopkins, Bill Hopkins, Virginia Rae Creekmore and Dorothy H. Lee.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Harlowe United Methodist Church, 5119 Hwy 101, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
