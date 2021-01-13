Christopher Ryan Perri, 34, of Raleigh, formerly of Morehead City, went to be with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after a courageous seven-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private celebration of Chris’ life is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hayes Barton Baptist Church. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website for family and friends.
He was born in Morehead City to Lori Shadday and William Perri Sept. 3, 1986. Chris was a graduate of East Carolina University and a proud ECU Pirate. He was employed as a financial advisor with PNC.
Chris was an adoring father to two beautiful children, Wiggs, 6, and Ann Carlyle, 4. He was a loving and devoted husband who found true joy in his family. Chris was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting but was happiest when he was fighting a blue marlin offshore. Chris was selfless and kind, genuine and loyal, dapper and witty. Above all, Chris’ faith was the cornerstone of his life. His faith never wavered during his battle with AML, often reassuring family and friends that his illness, though it may not be what they want, was part of God’s plan. He firmly believed if his cancer journey led one person to know Christ, then it was all worth it. When Chris took part in a clinical trial this past fall, he said if the trial did not work but what the trial teams learned from him helped others, then it would be worth it; that’s the kind of man Chris was – always thinking of others. He lived out his faith, continuing to put others before himself even in his final days. Chris has touched countless lives through his cancer journey, sharing the love of Christ and strengthening the faith of others.
Chris is survived by his wife, Stephanie Perri; son, Wiggs Perri; daughter, Ann Carlyle Perri; mother and stepfather, Lori and Marvin Shadday; father and stepmother, William and Ruamie Perri; sisters, Emily Mancini and husband John, Mallory Gilvin and husband Nick and Ashley Perri; maternal grandmother, Linda Pittman; paternal grandfather, Frank Perri; stepgrandfather, Marvin Shadday; in-laws, Mary Carlyle and Steve Brown; sister-in-law, Meredith Monger and husband Charles; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, a niece and dear friends.
He was receded in death by his maternal grandfather, Larry Pittman; paternal grandmother, Charlene Perri; stepgrandmother, Betty Shadday; and stepgrandparents, J.C. and Lois Sherrill.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make contributions to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Leukemia and Lymphoma Fund online at unclineberger.org, fund number 373855, where the money will be used by Chris’ brilliant oncologist and his colleagues to further developments in Leukemia research and treatments. Contributions may also be made to The Men’s Study, a part of Finding Purpose Ministries, online at findingpurpose.net, an organization Chris held dearly and helped him grow in his faith.
Arrangements are by L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory. Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.