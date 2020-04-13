Frelin Robert Weaver, 86, of Morehead City, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A private service will be held at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Funeral arrangements are with Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
