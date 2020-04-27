Barbara “Jeannie” Wesley Merritt, 65, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level.
Her private graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Porter Graves III officiating. The public can view the livestream on Noe Funeral Service's Facebook page.
Jeannie was a homemaker with a heart of gold.
She is survived by her husband, John “Scooter” Merritt of Beaufort; two daughters, Charly Murray and husband Nicholas of Beaufort and Tracy Hunt and husband Ashley of Beaufort; four grandchildren, Jack, Kaylyn, Aydan and Ryan; sister, Deborah Wesley Russell of Beaufort; and brother, Donnie Wesley and wife Lillian of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald “Big Daddy” Wesley and Barbara Wesley; and brother-in-law, Donnie Russell.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.