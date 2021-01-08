John Alexander Henderson, 81, of Cape Carteret, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Monday at Swansboro United Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Baker officiating. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the family will not be receiving friends.
He was born in Macon, Ga., to his parents, Annie Mae and Buford Henderson.
John graduated from Georgia Tech in 1962. While attending Georgia Tech, he worked for NASA/Air Force Space Program in Cape Canaveral, Fla., and Warner Robins Air Force base in Georgia. After graduation, he began a long and successful career with Du Pont as an engineer in Kinston and then moved into managerial positions in Kinston, Charlotte and Wilmington, Del.
John was an avid reader on many subjects, especially history. He had many contacts around the world through another of his passions, operating ham radios. He enjoyed sailing, hunting, fishing, flying, skeet shooting, birding and gardening. He made canvas decoys, as well as carved ducks and birds for which he won numerous awards. He was a member of the Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild and Ducks Unlimited. His passion for outdoors led him to become a Boy Scout leader and a sponsor of Boy Scouts of America troops in North Carolina and Delaware. Through Scouting, John touched the lives of many young men, helping many of them achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
John was a member of Swansboro United Methodist Church. When he retired to Swansboro in 1996, he found purpose with the Methodist men and was very supportive of their building projects and the peanut fundraiser.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Paderick Henderson; their son, Kevin Henderson and wife Tania; and his son, David Henderson and wife Martina; his daughter, Elizabeth Henderson Potter and husband Michael; and two grandchildren, Clayton and Katherine Henderson of Martin, Ga.
He was predeceased by Barbara Roberts and husband Charles, his childhood friend whom he considered a sister.
In remembrance of John’s life, the family requests any charitable donations be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church, 665 W Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584, or your favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
