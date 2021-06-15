William Charles “Bill” Wilkins, 94, of Ayden, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.
His graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Memorial Estates. Family and friends are invited to attend graveside service.
Bill was born June 7, 1927, in Four Oaks to Betty Pauline and William Gardner Wilkins. He was a successful businessman, involved in his church, loved playing country and gospel music on his guitar, sportsman, proudly served his country in World War II and was a man of many talents.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; three daughters, Donna Wilkins Thompson and husband Wayne, Betsy Wilkins Christeson and husband Ken and Wendy Wilkins Hutaff and husband Chuck; stepdaughter, Tiffany Carmichael Bland; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
(Paid obituary)
