Joan Marie Check Koile, 97 of Newport passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Carteret HealthCare in Morehead City.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 2:00 PM at St. Mildred’s Catholic Church in Swansboro with Monsignor Gerald Lewis officiating.
Mrs. Koile served in the Army as a nurse, and she taught nursing for 27 years at Pensacola Jr. College in Florida. She was a devoted Catholic since birth and she volunteered at the Carteret County History Museum, she also loved square dancing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Peter and Catherine Check and two brothers, Joseph Check and Robert Check.
She is survived by her two daughters, Catherine Olkowski and her husband John of Newport and Paula Pittman and her husband Mike of Franklin, TN; two sons, Ross Koile, Jr. of Newport and Joseph Peter Koile of Clayton; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Family will accept flowers or donations may be made to St. Mildred’s Catholic Church, 616 E. Sabistain Drive, Swansboro, NC 28584.
The family has entrusted Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro to handle funeral arrangements. Internet condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
