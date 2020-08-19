Edna Stockman Smith, 79, of Newport, formerly of Pollocksville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Mill Creek, surrounded by her daughters.
The family will honor her life privately.
Edna was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Pink Hill City, Ala., to the late Edith Pearl Noland Stockman and Cecil P. Stockman. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Edna was known by many names, Mom, Mamal, MawMaw and Grandma, and she cherished each. Her many talents were crocheting, painting and crafting. Cooking for her family and friends gave her much joy. She will be forever missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Carter Parish of Newport, Brenda Carter Hart and husband John of Mill Creek, Donna Carter Lopez of Belle Chasse, La., and Susan Carter Ballowe and husband David of Havelock; stepchildren, Lester “Buddy” Smith Jr. and wife Barbara of Pollocksville, Sharon Smith Speigle of New Bern and Cathy Smith Latham and husband David of New Bern; sister, Sylvia Stockman Durbin of Livingston, La.; grandchildren, Bonnie Wilson, Amanda Wilson, Jason Parish and wife Laura, Jeremy Lopez and fiancée Rebecca DuBois, Ashley Feathers Smith and husband Jeremy, Adam Parish and wife Annalisa, Leslee Feathers Matson and husband Seth Herbert, Laura Smith and fiancé Chris Burton, Emily Feathers, Kellie Feathers and Nikki Lopez; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Matson, Logan Matson, Lucas Matson, Jackson Parish, Charlotte Parish, Kaleb Decker, Cameron Smith, Collin Smith, Carlee Smith and Lilianna Parish; many loving nieces and nephews; and her faithful fur baby, Honey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herbert C. Carter; second husband, Lester Smith; brother, Aubrey Noland; sons-in-law, Jeffrey L. Lopez and Gene Parish; and grandson, Bryan Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
