Frank Allen Faison, 93, passed away on March 26, 2023, after an extended illness.
He was born November 14, 1929, in Richmond, VA, the second son of Patrick Lawrence and Mae Trusheim Faison. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Roth Faison, older brother Gilbert, and grandson Sergeant James A. Slape.
He is survived by his four children, Edward L. (Cora) of Swansboro, NC; David L. (Sonya) of Warner Robins, GA; Elizabeth L. of Columbia, SC; and Patricia F. Slape (Jim) of Morehead City, NC; grandchildren, William Slape of Morehead City, NC; Stephanie (Carmelo) Marin of Venice, Italy; and Kristina McAdoo of Sumter, SC; sister in law Jewel Cowan Faison of Mechanicsville, VA; and niece Michele Lugene Faison of Mechanicsville, VA.
Frank graduated from John Marshal High School, Richmond, VA, in 1947. He earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1952. He was a member of the VPI Corps of Cadets, receiving a Regular Army Commission as a Second Lieutenant upon graduation. Soon after graduation Frank deployed to Korea and was offered Command of an Engineer Combat Company, relieving a classmate who had deployed several months prior. He received multiple medals and awards for his distinguished service in Korea, including the Bronze Star for Valor.
Frank had an exemplary career in the Army Reserves, retiring as a Colonel with a combined 30 years of active and reserve service. In the later stages of his career, his sons, Larry and David, could recall their Dad describing his annual assignment at the Pentagon working in the Chief’s Office, Corps of Engineers. In 1956, following his active military duty, Frank entered municipal public service in La Grange Park, IL, as an Administrative Assistant, passing up an opportunity to be a General’s Aide at Fort Belvoir, Va. Frank was soon on the fast track to being a city manager, he became a Public Works Superintendent in Saint Charles, and returned to La Grange Park as Village Manager two and half years later.
His local government career spanned more than 36 years serving as manager in these communities, La Grange Park, IL; Danville, VA; Pensacola, FL; Henrico County, VA; Sanford, FL, and Lynn Haven, FL. Frank made a multitude of contributions to those communities developing and implementing strategic plans involving infrastructure, housing, tourism, and economic development.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time in his hometown of Richmond, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following organizations that were close to Frank’s heart: Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org; Veterans of Foreign Wars at https://heroes.vfw.org/page/23487/donate/1?locale=en-US; Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University – College of Engineering at https://apps.es.vt.edu/onlinegiving/gift.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
