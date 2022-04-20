Robert “Bobby” K. Kennedy, 59, of Atlantic Beach, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Bobby was born on May 10, 1962. He was an avid fisherman, was a prankster, loved music and entertained with his sagas.
He is survived by his siblings, Marcia Lancaster (Rick) of Yanceyville, NC, Jim Kennedy (Patti) of Oldsmar, FL, Jennifer Collins (John) of Liberty, SC; aunts, Chris Forte (Kenneth), Pam VanderGriend (Mike); uncle, Sherman Kennedy (Joann); numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Susan Ennis Brown, Corky McLendon, and Joy Robbins. Along with many very special friends that he acquired through the years.
His family and friends will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
