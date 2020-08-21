Joyce Marie Martin Jones, 52, of Havelock, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her residence.
A funeral service for Joyce will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Clarence Ray Penwell. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Joyce was a devoted daughter and sister who brought much joy, she loved her family, especially her nephews and nieces. She had a smile that would light up the room. Everything about Joyce was perfect. Joyce never got upset with anyone. She had such a humble soul. Heaven gained an angel. She will be greatly missed by everyone.
Joyce is survived by her mother, Mary Martin; father, Ernest Martin Sr.; sisters, Rosetta White, Laura Washington and husband Alfred, Carolyn Martin, Melinda Martinez and companion Clarence Ray Penwell, Victoria Sechrist and husband Jordan and Evine Martin; brothers, Robert White and wife Jaqueline and Ernest Martin Jr. and wife Meghan; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cuervo, Dr. Rustowen, Dr. Merrit, the oncology staff and 3HC Hospice for their support and the kindness they showed to Joyce.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
