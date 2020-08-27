Martin T. Brittingham Jr., 91, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His funeral service is at 5 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at a later date at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Pennsylvania. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Martin was born July 29, 1929, in Glenloch County, Penn., to the late Martin Turner Brittingham and Charlotte Book Brittingham. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and was a Purple Heart recipient for his bravery in combat. Following the military, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service in West Chester, Penn., where he held the position of postmaster for numerous years. In 2013, he moved to the Crystal Coast and became a resident of Carteret County. He was a loving uncle and friend to all he met and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his niece, Sherry Tant and husband Bobby of Newport; nephew, Tim Murdoch and wife Karen of New Bern; grandnieces, Stephanie Murdoch, Ashleigh Rice, Micah Rice and Tyler Murdoch, all of Wildwood; stepson, Bill Epp, wife Kate and their children William and Daniel, all of Massachusetts; and brother-in-law, William C. Murdoch of Wildwood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Brittingham; his second wife, Ruth Brittingham; sister, Marilyn Murdoch; and brother, Francis “Frankie” Brittingham.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or to Wildwood Presbyterian Church, 276 Wildwood Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
