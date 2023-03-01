Richard Shelton, Newport
Richard Lee Shelton, 96, of Newport, passed away on February 27, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
JAMES JOHN DARGAN, Havelock
James John Dargan, 92, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
JOHN BENJAMIN SEWELL III, Beaufort
John Benjamin Sewell III, 70, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 8th at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort.
THOMAS "TOM" ARTHUR TURNER, Morehead City
Thomas “Tom” Arthur Turner Jr., 57, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 7th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by B.J. Tosto.
KAREN WILLIS PINER, Williston
Karen Willis Piner, 62, of Williston, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 6th at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Bishop James Morris.
