Neal Ross Myers, 34, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville due to injuries sustained in an accident.
His memorial service is being planned and will be announced in the near future.
A native of Carteret County, Neal was son of Donna Carol Myers and a graduate of Swansboro High School and Carteret Community College. For a number of years, Neal was employed with Timco as an insulation technician, a job he enjoyed very much.
Neal will be remembered fondly for his love of family, friends and others. He was hardworking and his greatest joy in the world was to be a dad to his son, Abel. His desire to help others is something his family will remember, as well as his love of the ocean and skateboarding. A loving son, father, nephew, cousin and friend, Neal will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him.
Neal is survived by his son, Abel; his mother, Donna Myers of Glen Allen, Va.; his aunt, Debbie M. Chapman and husband Archie of Alexander City, Ala.; and his uncles, Sammy Myers and wife Connie of Mechanicsville, Va., and Dennis Myers of Stella.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Vidant Health and Carolina Donors for their exemplary care of Neal during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to One Harbor Church, 1605 Fisher St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
(Paid obituary)
