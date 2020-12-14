Lacy Henry, 82; incomplete Dec 14, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lacy Meredith Henry, 82, of Carteret County, died Saturday Dec. 12, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState upgrades Carteret to Tier 3 countyBluefin tuna season off to a good start in Carteret CountyFBI assists Army with investigation into paratrooper’s murderSheriff’s office cancels search for missing person90th birthday drive-by celebration planned for Morehead City iconAtlantic Beach panel approves site plan for Oceanana redevelopmentCarteret County reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ThursdayCounty adds 24 COVID-19 cases Tuesday; Cooper announces curfewCarteret reports increase in active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizationsCounty reports increase in active COVID-19 cases Friday, decrease in hospitalizations Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rent a Democrat? (93)EDITORIAL : A close election confirms the nation’s civic strength (55)EDITORIAL : Supreme Court’s injunction supports the constitution (54)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Beaufort Bullies Boater (52)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The clown in the White House (49)Trump supporters rally in downtown Morehead City (47)LETTER TO THE EDITOR:Lockdowns are a failure (44)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A rebuttal of right-wing rhetoric (39)LETTER TO THE EDITOR : Georgia on our minds (37)EDITORIAL: State’s education is in a state of crisis (35) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.