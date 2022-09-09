SUE WOOTEN EDMUNDSON, Beaufort
Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Phillip Edwards, Havelock
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Debra Wagoner, Newport
Debra Ann Willis Wagoner "Debbie", 61, of Broad Creek peacefully passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Debra was born in Morehead City, NC on November 23, 1960 to James Wilson and Vencia Hunter Willis. She attended West Carteret HS.
Catherine Nelson, Sea Level
Catherine Nelson, 85, of Sea Level passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
