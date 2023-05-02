Robert Lyle Baynard Jr., 60, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home.
A rendering of military honors will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 6th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends following until 6 p.m.
Robert was born on April 17, 1963, in Wadesboro, North Carolina, to the late Robert Lyle Baynard Sr., and his mother, Esta Mae Prosser. Robert was an amazing fisherman that knew the Down East Waters. He was an excellent contractor that could build a house from start to finish. He was a kind and gentle soul that never knew a stranger. He honorably served in the U.S. Army for six years.
Those left to treasure his memory are his sister and caregiver, Amanda Page (Kevin) of Beaufort; mother, Esta Mae Prosser of Burgaw, NC; son, Eric Baynard of Georgia; nephews, Joey Michael (Jamie) of Burgaw, NC, Christopher Michael (Brandy) of New Bern, NC, and Creighton Page of Calabash, NC; niece, Carly Page of Calabash, NC; and one grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Military Appreciation Day for their Morehead City Chapter which, among other great events, charters local boats for Veterans to go fishing. Donations may be made to 601 Robin Rd., Morehead City, NC 28557, or through http://militaryappreciationday.net/donate.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
