Ada Cheryl Fulcher, 57, of Atlantic, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Manley Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
Ada worked for more than 30 years as a certified nursing assistant at Snug Harbor.
She is survived by her husband, William Fulcher Sr. of Stacy; son, William Fulcher Jr. of Atlantic; daughter, Shanna Rose of Smyrna; grandson, Isaac Rose of Smyrna; brother, Donald Fulcher Jr. and wife Angie of Atlantic; niece, Amber Fulcher of Steadman; nephew, Cody Fulcher of Steadman; niece, Amanda Davis and husband Sonny of Raleigh; and great-niece, Mary Katherine Davis of Raleigh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Evelyn Fulcher.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
