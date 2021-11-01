Gary Mann, 71, beloved native of Carteret County, passed peacefully from this earth in Charlotte on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 31 surrounded by his loved ones.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4at St. James United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. James Supplee. Interment will follow at the Mann family cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Gary was born on December 31, 1949, in Morehead City, to the late Ruth and Leon Mann, Jr. He held fond memories of his time growing up in Broad Creek before moving to Newport.
A graduate of Campbell University, Gary's career in law enforcement, Probation and Parole, for the state of North Carolina, spanned more than 30 years. He ended his career as a supervisor over three counties. After his retirement, he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Gary was active in St. James United Methodist church. During retirement, he participated in many service and volunteer roles in the church and county, and on mission trips.
Gary loved the outdoors and enjoyed activities such as camping, fishing, and yard work. He was a keen observer of nature, and he loved to explore, especially places of historical significance. Gary was a man with a compassionate heart and was always there when a friend or relative asked for assistance. He loved storytelling and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was also passionate about sports and loved NC State.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Mann of over 40 years; son, Lee Mann (Sarah); sister, Susan Lacy (Ken); brother, Kenny Mann (Lynn); numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family members and friends who were very dear to his heart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St James United Method Church, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570, or a memorial of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
