Bennie R. Styron, 79, of Cedar Island, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pilgrims Rest Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Nelson Koonce.
Bennie was born on Cedar Island Aug. 19, 1941, to the late Samuel and Naomi Styron. He was a commercial fisherman and fished for whatever. He was a caretaker for Hog Island Hunting Club for close to 50 years. He retired from the N.C. Ferry Division as a dredger, keeping the channels open. He loved to go to the store on Cedar Island, Pepsi, cigarettes and piddling with many projects. He loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Danielle Nelson Styron of the home; daughters, Angie Hryniszak and husband Roman and Desiree Styron; sons, Daryl Styron, Philip Styron, Kevin Styron and Casey and Devon Styron; sisters, Ellen Goodwin, Blondie Goodwin, Cad Gaskill and Janet Lee Fulcher; brother, Richard Styron; grandchildren, Michael Hryniszak, Ryan Hryniszak, Adam Styron and Eva, Johnathan Styron and Nathaniel Styron; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Hryniszak and Ryan Hryniszak Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Naomi Styron; sons, Jonathan Styron and Chance Styron; and brother, Donald Styron.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to a suicide awareness organization.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
