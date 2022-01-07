Kermit Reed Robinson Jr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home in Williston.
The family will celebrate his life privately
Kermit was born and raised on Ocracoke Island. He worked for the NC DOT Ferry Division for over 25 years and was a commercial fisherman. In the 1950’s, he became part of the first mounted Boy Scout troop of Ocracoke.
He is survived by his wife, Carleene Robinson of Williston; two daughters, Matina Lea Robinson of Ocracoke; Pam Scott of Williston; son, William David Robinson of Ocracoke; two granddaughters, Lucy O’Neal of Ocracoke; Chelsey Blondin of Holly Ridge; grandson, Parker Scott of Beaufort.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kermit Reed Robinson Sr. and Ellen Garrish Robinson; son, George Robinson.
Memorial donations may be made to: Ocracoke Working Waterman’s Association, P.O. Box 1689, Ocracoke, NC 27960
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
