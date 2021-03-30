Christian Durant Norris, 24, of Peletier, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his residence.
His celebration of life service will be held for friends and family at a later time.
He is survived by his mother and father, Phyllis and William “Bill” Norris of Peletier; brother, Rocky Alan Roberts of Wilmington; sister, Jennifer Leigh Roberts of Wilmington; a niece; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Silver Creek Free Will Baptist Church or to Gideons International.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
