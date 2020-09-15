George Reed Robinson, 52, of Ocracoke, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Williston. He has family in Carteret County.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date on Ocracoke.
George, better known to family as “G,” was a kind, gentle soul with a heart of gold. He loved all creatures big and small. He will always be remembered for his love of Harleys. Ride free, brother.
He is survived by his parents, K.R. and Carleene Robinson of Williston; two sisters, Matina Robinson of Ocracoke and Pamela Gail Scott of Williston; brother, William David Robinson of Ocracoke; two nieces, Chelesey Ann Scott of Wilmington and Lucy O’Neal of Ocracoke; and nephew, Parker Scott of Otway.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
