Lynn Ann Russell, 56, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home.
There will be no service.
Lynn was born Aug. 4, 1964, in Charleston, S.C. She was a loving mother to her children, Madison and Hunter. She was always kind to everyone she met, with a wonderful sense of humor. Her one dream was to visit and travel around Scotland. Lynn was an office manager at Thomas Simpson Construction. One of her passions was her love for fishing, especially with her father. She is now reunited with her furry companion, Carly.
Lynn is survived by her daughter, Madison Russell; son, William Hunter Russell; mother, Claire Barker; father, Bernard Baake; sisters, Elizabeth Sperry and Noreta Barker; and brother, George Barker Jr.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
