Bruce “Keith” Jones Sr., 60, of Beaufort passed away peacefully in his home on July 18, 2022. Keith was born November 11, 1961, in Carteret County.
Keith was a quiet and simple man. He loved to work, to fish, and have alone time in his shed. He found solace and meditation while fishing, whether it was on a boat or on the dock, but he was most at peace when on his “Kitty Cat” (bulldozer). He had a true passion for helping those in need and didn’t want anything in return. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He has touched so many lives throughout his short 60 years on this earth.
He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Price and her husband Randy of New Bern, sons: Johnny Lupton of DC and Bruce Jones Jr. of Swansboro, granddaughters: MaKenzie, Savannah, Caelyn of New Bern, and Madison, grandsons: Bruce, Joshua, and Jonas Jones, his partner Robin Graham, and siblings: Kathy Inabnitt of Newport and Jamie Edwards of Harkers Island. He is also survived by his fur baby Dozer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyed Allen Jones Sr. and Carol Byrd DeBerry, and his brother, Lloyd Allen Jones Jr.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
