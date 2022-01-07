Adolya Gordon Bennett, 90, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Marty Welch. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8th at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Adolya was born on August 13, 1931. Being born and raised in the Promise Land, she loved living there and appreciated everything that area stood for. Growing up in the close-knit community, she became family to anyone she met and welcomed all, especially all the children who she loved dearly. Adolya certainly never met a stranger and she always made people feel at home. Her selfless way of life meant that she joyfully gave to anyone in need. Every fall she’d sell pumpkins, she loved the harvest season. Adolya loved the outdoors, fishing, cooking, arts, and crafts.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Cheryl Bennett of Morehead City; special daughters, Emile Moss and Elizabeth Morris; nieces, Gail Nodler (Steve), Nanette Lewis (Jack), Darla Arthur; nephew, David Guthrie; great nieces, Michelle Lewis, Angel McGrath, Torie Gamble; great nephews, Tony, Donnie, Peter Morris, Greg and Chris Nodler, and Adam and Joshua Arthur; great, great, nieces and nephews; a great, great, great niece; and lifelong friend, Janice Rae Ditto.
Adolya was preceded in death by son, Nicki Daniels; mother, Mary Gordon; sister, Theda Guthrie; niece, Vicki Morris; and great nephews, Steven Paul Nodler and Michael Garron Morris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church, 2301 Crab Point Loop, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
