Virginia Chadwick
Virginia Chadwick, 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Paula Parson
Paula Kathryn Parson, 50, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Arrangements will be posted at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
John Polosky
John Allen Polosky 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Carteret CCU. Family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at Noe-Brooks Chapel: 201 Professional Circle Morehead City, NC 28557. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Crystal Sims, Sea Level
Crystal Lee Sims, 38, of Sea Level passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Crystal enjoyed hunting and going to the beach. She loved her family and helping people. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Friday at the church.
Stephen Osborne, Beaufort
Stephen "Steve" Osborne, 76, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
DEBBIE L. STOTTS, Newport
Debbie L. Stotts, 65, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Debbie was born on July 27, 1957, to the late Woodrow and Allie Stotts. Born and raised in Michigan City, Indiana, she later moved to the coast of North Carolina where she lived in Carteret County for over 20 years.
WOODY HANCOCK SR., Sea Level
Woody Hancock Sr., 81, of Sea Level, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
