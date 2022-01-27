ELLEN HERRICK CARICOFE, Beaufort
Ellen Herrick Caricofe, 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Leroy Heller, Beaufort
Leroy F. Heller, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home. Service are incomplete and pending at this time, Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JAMES K. YODER, Newport
James K. Yoder, 83, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Croatan Ridge. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ANNA MARIE TENNYSON, Beaufort
Anna Marie Tennyson, 72, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MILDRED "MILLIE" CARTER ARNOLD, Morehead City
Mildred "Millie" Carter Arnold, 76, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 5th, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Rev. Bill Hooper. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.
