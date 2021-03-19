Jerome "Barney" Miller, 85, of Newport, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick. Barney will be laid to rest privately at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Barney, as he like to be called, was born April 2, 1935, to the late Frederick and Elanor Miller. He was a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Army, during which time he received numerous awards and decorations, the highest of which was the Bronze Star, awarded in Vietnam during hostile action.
He came to Morehead City in 1978 to manage a business, “Pick and Pay Shoes,” which he ran for 10 years. He then went to work for Lowe’s Home Improvement and worked there for 10 years, finally retiring in 1998. Barney faithfully attended Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek, where he enjoyed the fellowship of his friends.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Jennifer Miller; grandson, Jonathan Miller; and great-granddaughters, Natalie, Ava and Aubrey Miller, all of Fayetteville. He is also survived by his stepsons, Wesley Mason of Newport and Richard French of Smyrna; three stepgreat-grandchildren; along with his third wife, who he divorced but was still friends with, Teressa Butler of Mill Creek and Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Donna Jane Wendel Miller; second wife of 20 years, Nancy Faye Cagel Miller; and his son, Michael David Miller.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Barney may be made to Reece’s Chapel, P.O. Box 249, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
