Randal Mitchell, 57; service held

Randal Alan Mitchell, 57, of Moyock, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Vidant Chowan Hospital. He has family in Morehead City.
His graveside service was Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Taylor Stewart.
He was born March 8, 1963, in Norfolk, Va., to George and Edith Mitchell, now of Morehead City.
Randy was a truck driver for more than 20 years for UPS and Allied Systems. He was particularly good with his hands; he was a natural carpenter and worked on cars. He loved his family, the Dallas Cowboys and his dog Oliver. Randy never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He had the ability to light up any room. He could make anybody laugh with is quick wit. He was an incredibly generous father, son and brother. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Alan Mitchell and wife Melissa of Raleigh and Jeffrey Mitchell and wife Elizabeth of Morrisville; the mother of his sons, Teresa Olphert; his brother, Paul Mitchell of Houston, Texas; his sister, Carol Mitchell of Morehead City, and four grandchildren, Liam, Keller, Lennon and Evelynn Mitchell.
Memorials may be made to Every Nation Campus, Attn: Alan Mitchell, P.O. Box 1487, Brentwood, TN 37024.
Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home of Dunn.
(Paid obituary)
