Mary Ruth Adams, 92, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
No services are planned at this time.
She was born August 5, 1931, in Spivey's Corner, NC; and was raised in Elliott, SC. She was an active member of First Methodist Church in Morehead City before her health began to decline.
She is survived by her son, David Adams, of California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil "Si" Adams.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
