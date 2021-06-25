MSGT Clark David Whitlow, 82, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home.
His graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, officiated by BJ Bell and hospice chaplain Rick Brooks. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Clark was born June 26, 1938, in Kellysville, W.Va., to the late Giles and Mary Whitlow. He bravely served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a master sergeant, where he served four tours in Vietnam and was awarded numerous medals for his valiant dedication.
Clark was a hard-working man who took great pride in his work. If something was broken, you could be sure he would be able to fix it. An endearing quality of Clark was his desire to always look for ways to help others. His eye for detail was exceptional and was put to good use at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where he worked 16 years as a quality assurance inspector.
He was an avid sports fan of all sports, who always enjoyed the rivalry of a good game. He was blessed to marry the love of his life, JoAnn Carter Whitlow, and they had 63 amazing years together. Their lives were rooted in the word of God and they attended Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church when Clark was physically able. As a dedicated, Christian, family man, Clark’s pride and joy was his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Carter Whitlow of the home; sons, Clark David “CD” Whitlow Jr. and wife Dawn and David Wayne Whitlow and wife Donna, all of Newport; sister, Palma Kantisos of Rich Creek, Va.; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Fleeman and husband Elmer of Peterstown, W.Va.; and grandchildren, Cameron Whitlow and partner Riley, Carter Whitlow and fiancée Maddy, Lathan Whitlow and Harley Edwards and wife Christy and their two children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home. For those wishing to visit the family, they will receive friends at the home of CD Whitlow on Nine Foot Road in Newport.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Clark may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
