Barbara Lee Bass, lovingly called “Gma”, age 86, of Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Gma lived life to the fullest. She began her career at Southern Bell in Atlanta, Georgia, then moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where she worked at Motherhood Maternity. After moving to Morehead City, NC, she received her real estate license and worked as an agent at Peppertree Resort in Atlantic Beach, NC, and finally retired in Hawaii, as a Broker with Marriott. In 2016, she became an NRA member and volunteered for the Republican Women’s Organization and actively worked on the 2016 election. In 2019 she moved all her belongings into storage and traveled in a motorhome across the Country visiting all 50 States and some States multiple times. She was a faithful member of C-stone Church and an active volunteer for The Miriam, a faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation center for women, working in their store, The Miriam’s Treasures.
She is survived by eight children, Tami Thomas of Morehead City, NC, Troy Johnson of Chestertown, MD, Teri Ussery and husband Michael Ussery of Okeechobee, FL, Toni Guthrie and husband Myron Guthrie of Okeechobee, FL, Brian Bass and partner Shelley Freeman of Cary, NC, Jamie Bass and wife Danielle Bass of Graham, NC, DeeDee Bass of Morehead City, NC, Chip Bass and wife Christina Bass of Charleston, SC; two sisters, Brenda Wilson and Virginia Thompson of Jacksonville, FL.
She is survived by 21 grandchildren, Joey Cooper and wife Heather Cooper, Celeste Rogers and husband Daniel Rogers, Frank Galizia Jr., Chris Galizia and wife Lisa Galizia, Madeline Johnson and partner Dale Somers, Tyler Ussery, Bryan Ussery, Miranda Guthrie, Keelie Bass, Dawson Bass, Tolson Bass, Cameron Bass, Riley Bass, Regan Bass, Christian Burdette, Paul Burdette and fiancé Hannah Michael, Jovi Burdette, Bayley Bass, Skylar Bass, Davis Bass and Kalryanni Bass.
She is survived by 11 great-grandchildren, JJ Cooper, Aidan Cooper, Taylor Cooper, Lamar Teel, Aiden Rogers, Jameson Rogers, Isabella Rogers, River Dare Johnson, Hadlee-Rose Richards, Juniper Black and Liam Burdette.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Carl Bass, mother, Agnes M. McCain and father, Leroy Hughes.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10th at C-stone Church at 301 Friendly Road, Morehead City, NC.
Funeral Services will be held immediately following the visitation on Tuesday, January 10th from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at C-stone Church at 301 Friendly Road, with Pastor Zack Sanders of C-stone Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at 110 Montford Landing Road, Jacksonville, NC, with Pastor Garlton George officiating. Graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Barbara Bass’s name.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
