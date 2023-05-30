Edward Hopkins, 86, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his home.
A Memorial Service will be held on, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, 1706 Evans St, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Edward grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and retired from the MTA where he worked as a NY City bus driver. He moved to North Carolina in 1991. He enjoyed boating, fishing, shrimping, clamming and crabbing. His passion was singing country music and cooking. He was a movie star, as he appeared in Matlock and the Lifetime Movie Channel as an extra. He loved spending time with family and friends, telling stories, and making everyone laugh.
He is the best husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather ever. Forever in our thoughts, we love you, Daddy.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hopkins, of Newport; five sons, Robert Hopkins (Sylvia), Jimmy Hopkins, Eddie O’ Brien (Pat), Shawn O’Brien, Michael Hopkins (Sharon); three daughters, Debbie Ward, Linda Hobbs (Tommy), Kelly Hirsch (Mike); sister; Adrianne Kuczwaj; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Edward and Marion Hopkins; brother; Richard Hopkins; grandson, Danny O’Brien.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
