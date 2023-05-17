Ruth Gray Clark, 78, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20th, at Cannady Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Rev. Chad Graham.
Ruth was born on January 13, 1945, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late William and Leorah Gray. Coming from a blessed home of 12 children, Ruth had a natural love and appreciation for family. Thriving in her role as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ruth was a hardworking woman who gave her all with everything she put her hand to.
Ruth’s front porch was certainly her happy and relaxing place, where she spent hours bird watching and was happiest when she spotted the brilliant red of her favorite cardinals. More than likely she’d probably have a Pepsi and an Oatmeal Cream Pie close at hand to make the experience even better. Ruth was a competitive Canasta card player, and her favorite music was the soothing sound of gospel songs. Nothing gave her greater pleasure than spending time with her family and enjoying the journey of life with her loved ones.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her sons, Glenn Clark (Sonya) of Newport and Eugene Clark (Mary Jo) of Havelock; sister, Frances Carter of Hubert; grandchildren, Everett Clark (Melissa), Aaron Clark (Samantha), Naomi “Paige” Clark, Hannah Clark, Bianca Clark, and Calli Clark; and great-grandchildren, Eddie, Brooklyn, Gunner, Magnolia, and Lacey.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Thomas Clark; daughter, Shelia Clark; siblings, Joe Gray, OJ “Mason” Gray, Ruby Daniels, Mary Taylor, Hazel Oliver, Mildred Kavka, Rosa Smith, Nancy Roper, Florence Gray, and Willie Gray; and granddaughter, Shelby Jo Clark.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
